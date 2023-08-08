CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some water customers in Clinton said they’re not given enough time to pay their bills before they’re hit with a late fee.

Public Works Director Phillip Lilley told the Clinton Courier that new software is the cause of the issue, and they’re working to fix it.

Some customers said when they receive their water bill, they only have five days or less to pay before they’re hit with the $15 late fee.

According to Lilley, the department is being allowed to waive the late fee until the software issue is resolved.

However, customers who fall behind by two months could have their water cut off. They will also be charged with a $45 reconnection fee.

For more information, customers can contact the Public Works department at 601-924-2239.