CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Clinton announced Arrow Drive has closed due to a broken gas line.

Officials said a company was drilling along the road and struck the gas line at Buffalo Cove and Arrow Drive on Wednesday, November 29.

No one is being allowed to turn onto Arrow Drive from Pinehaven Drive. All traffic currently on Arrow Drive is being diverted to Cynthia Road.

All residents are encouraged to find an alternate route and stay clear of the area until the issue has been resolved.