CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton High School is celebrating the Attaché Show Choir’s 42nd anniversary on Saturday, April 2.
Entertainment will be provided by Attaché alumni guests with featured performances by Lance Bass, Heath Calvert, Shelly Fairchild, Brittany Wager, and many more Attache’ alumni.
There are three ticket packages for attendees to choose from: VIP Ticket Package, Priority Ticket Package and Reserved Seating Tickets
VIP Ticket Package – $150/person
- Formal dinner catered by Amerigo Italian Restaurant – “Meet & Greet” with guest performers
- Souvenir photo taken by professional photographer – Collectible Attaché lanyard
- Reserved parking and VIP entrance – Early opportunity to browse Silent Auction and bid
- Early opportunity to visit Attaché memorabilia room – Premium level reserved seating for performances
Priority Ticket Package – $75/person
- Hors d’oeuvres catered by Amerigo Italian Restaurant – “Meet & Greet” with guest performers
- Photo opportunity – Collectible Attaché lanyard – Early opportunity to browse Silent Auction and bid
- Early opportunity to visit Attaché memorabilia room – Priority level reserved seating for performances
Reserved Seating Tickets – $30/person
- Opportunity to browse Silent Auction and bid
- Opportunity to visit Attaché memorabilia room
- Reserved seating for performances
Deadline for reservations is March 28, 2022. For tickets or more information, please contact Kathy Robinson at krobinson770@gmail.com.