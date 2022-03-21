CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton High School is celebrating the Attaché Show Choir’s 42nd anniversary on Saturday, April 2.

Entertainment will be provided by Attaché alumni guests with featured performances by Lance Bass, Heath Calvert, Shelly Fairchild, Brittany Wager, and many more Attache’ alumni.

There are three ticket packages for attendees to choose from: VIP Ticket Package, Priority Ticket Package and Reserved Seating Tickets

VIP Ticket Package – $150/person

Formal dinner catered by Amerigo Italian Restaurant – “Meet & Greet” with guest performers

Souvenir photo taken by professional photographer – Collectible Attaché lanyard

Reserved parking and VIP entrance – Early opportunity to browse Silent Auction and bid

Early opportunity to visit Attaché memorabilia room – Premium level reserved seating for performances

Priority Ticket Package – $75/person

Hors d’oeuvres catered by Amerigo Italian Restaurant – “Meet & Greet” with guest performers

Photo opportunity – Collectible Attaché lanyard – Early opportunity to browse Silent Auction and bid

Early opportunity to visit Attaché memorabilia room – Priority level reserved seating for performances

Reserved Seating Tickets – $30/person

Opportunity to browse Silent Auction and bid

Opportunity to visit Attaché memorabilia room

Reserved seating for performances

Deadline for reservations is March 28, 2022. For tickets or more information, please contact Kathy Robinson at krobinson770@gmail.com.