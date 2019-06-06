Clogged ditches and poor drainage puts Canton homeowners in danger of floods

Consecutive days of rainfall have many communities bracing for expected flash floods due to what they call poor drainage systems.

In Canton this issue has burden streets for years and locals demand action.

There are neighborhoods on both sides of Peace Street expecting to once again see their yards and driveways engulfed all because runoff to creeks and drainage ditches just can’t seem to keep up with their rainfall.

With storms in the forecast all through the weekend locals in Canton have only one thought on their minds.

“I’m thinking it’s going to be a bad flood and people have to move out,” Cameron St. resident Billy Brown said.

“If it rains a day and a half it’s going to flood down here,” Johnson St. homeowner Roosevelt Williams predicted.

“If there’s any significant rain there’s going to be some people that are out of work, there’s going to be some people that can’t stay in their homes,” Keith Warfield told us.

One of those areas on the northwest side of town is Johnson Street where homeowners downhill from Canton’s main streets only have one ditch in their front yards to runoff rain water.

“The water coming off the hill it’s going to back up because it can’t flow down there in the ditch because the pipe is in the ditch and the water is covering the pipe up,” Williams explained. “It has nowhere to go until it stops raining.”

One family told us the city made it out earlier this week and dug their ditch deeper to hold more water, but there’s still much more work to be done.

“It’s a lot more talk than action,” Mylinda Phillips said. “We’re bringing in this one and we’re bringing in these engineers and we’re going to try to find a solution but they’ve been finding a solution for the last four years.”

On the south side of town neighbors along Cameron Street are also dealing with ditches clogged with weeds and dirt putting many lives at risk.

“You got elderly people down here; some in a wheelchair can’t get around too good,” Brown stated. “When it come a big flood the city have to come in and get a boat to get them out. When they could get off their behinds and go down and clean them ditches and things out, clean the sewers out,” Brown continued.

“Cause people don’t have money to keep going to the motel room trying to stay when the problem could be fixed and the mayor needs to get off his behind and do something to,” Brown said.

We reached out to Mayor William Truly’s office today for updates on flood prevention projects with storms coming in, but have not heard back.