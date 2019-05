JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Backed-up drains are causing major flooding for some living on Melwood Drive in Jackson.

People living there say they've put in requests to the city multiple times and the city has come out, but the drains haven't been cleared.

Khrystien Young says "it's causing possible flooding in my home. It washes back into my backyard. It's tearing down my fence and mygate [and] its flooding my neighbor's backyard."