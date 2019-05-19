Closed parking lot affecting business owners in Brandon Video

BRANDON, Miss.(WJTV) - A closed parking lot in Downtown Brandon is leaving customers with nowhere to park, costing owners business.

The recent development of the Brandon Amphitheater has people eager for the revitalization of downtown, but business owners argue the city isn't doing enough.

"The city is doing us an injustice by not providing us enough parking, and especially crosswalks," said Olivia Barrett, owner of Live the Salon. "Downtown would work better if there were simple easy solutions like a crosswalk to enable people to get across the street, but everybody would be thriving way more if the city would help us."

Businesses along Government Street aren't the only ones being affected, but three business that sit right in front of the parking lot make it nearly impossible for their customers to find a place to park.

Owners in the area have offered to take over the private lot's lease, but they say they've gotten no response from its owner.