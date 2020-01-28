Closet clean-out at Mississippi Blood Services

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Blood Services in Flowood is having a closet clean out this week.

Whoever donates at the Flowood Center located at 115 Tree Street can choose a t-shirt.

