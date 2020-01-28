Closet clean-out at Mississippi Blood Services

WJTV
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Blood Services in Flowood is having a closet clean out this week.
Whoever donates at the Flowood Center located at 115 Tree Street can choose a t-shirt.
It's CLOSET CLEAN-OUT week at MBS Flowood. We have t-shirts in a variety of colors, designs and sizes available when you donate at our Flowood Center located at 115 Tree Street. These WILL NOT last long! Colors, designs and sizes are available only while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/JvWRKFh2SL— MississippiBloodSrvc (@MSBloodServices) January 28, 2020
