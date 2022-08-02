WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Copiah-Lincoln (Co-Lin) Community College asked Lincoln County supervisors to pledge $400,000 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena.

The new facility would be located on the Wesson campus, according to the Daily Leader.

Construction on the facility is expected to begin in 2023. Officials said the center would include a theater, athletic arena, concessions and restrooms.

The supervisors said they would take the matter under consideration.