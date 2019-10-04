Co-Lin men and women’s soccer programs to return in 2020

WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After the suspension of both programs in the 2017 season, the Copiah-Lincoln Community Board of Trustees voted to reinstate the men and women’s soccer programs beginning in the Fall of 2020.

“We have had an overwhelming interest from our students, community, and our board of trustees,” said Co-Lin President Dr. Jane Hulon. “We feel the timing is right to reinstate the program with the addition of our new state-of-the-art turf field in Stone Stadium.”

After careful deliberation and research, the Board of Trustees considered the financial support for the program compared to other colleges, the academic success of student-athletes, and the overall competitiveness of the program.

“We are really excited about bringing soccer back to Co-Lin,” said Co-Lin Athletic Director Bryan Nobile. “We have excellent high school programs in our district and we are ready to hit the ground running beginning with hiring a coach who can go out and recruit for the 2020 season.”

Co-Lin now has a total of 12 varsity sports.