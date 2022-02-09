WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin) Board of Trustees announced plans to build a new facility that will double as a performing arts center and athletic arena.

The Educational, Performing Arts and Athletic Center (EPAAC) will feature a 1,500-seat performing arts theater and a 2,000-seat athletic arena. The two spaces will share ticketing, concessions, restrooms and lobby area.

Once open, the facility will host area tournaments, graduations and commencement ceremonies for local high schools and other community events.

Additionally, the Co-Lin’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will relocate to the new building to enjoy new locker rooms, laundry facilities and coaches’ offices.

Funding for the project will come from federal grants, local/state support, corporate sponsorships and a current fundraising campaign. School leaders expect construction to begin in 2023.