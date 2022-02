WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin) job fair will be held on Thursday, March 24 on the Wesson Campus.

The event will be held in the Thames Conference Center from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The fair is free and open to the public.

Recruiters who would like to attend this event can register on the Co-Lin website. There are more than 20 employers scheduled to be in attendance.