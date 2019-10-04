Co-Lin to reinstate soccer programs

WESSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Students at Co-Lin can plan to prepare to be on the soccer team for the first time since both men and women programs were suspended in 2017.

The Copiah-Lincoln Community Board of Trustees voted to reinstate the men and women’s soccer programs beginning in the fall of 2020.

“We are really excited about bringing soccer back to Co-Lin,” said Co-Lin Athletic Director Bryan Nobile. “We have excellent high school programs in our district and we are ready to hit the ground running beginning with hiring a coach who can go out and recruit for the 2020 season.”

