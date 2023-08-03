JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson coaching icon is looking for action when it comes to the upkeep of Grove Park.

Coach Thomas Cheatham, Jr., said the lack of maintenance is the main problem that needs to be dealt with.

Grove Park has been a site for years where young kids learn how to play baseball, tennis, golf and go for a swim during the summer months. When asked about the park’s upkeep, Cheatham said Jackson leaders need to prioritize the park.

He voiced his frustrations to the Jackson City Council, but he said he’s not happy and just wants to see action instead of just words.

“Am I happy with what they say? Yes, I’m happy with what they say. Am I happy with what they have done? 100%? No,” Cheatham stated.

The longtime baseball coach said if he cannot receive help from the city, he’ll turn to the community to get involved with the upkeep of Grove Park.

“Yeah, well if the City Of Jackson can’t do it, we want our community to look into it. We got community leaders, we got church leaders, we got business folks. We need this park to be here,” he stated.

Cheatham also mentioned that former players have reached out to help bring Grove Park back to its peak.