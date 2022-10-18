JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) Football Coach Deion Sanders paid a visit to the Children’s of Mississippi on Tuesday.

Sanders presented My Special Aflac Ducks to patients at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

The robotic My Special Aflac Ducks help children with cancer or sickle cell disease prepare for medical treatments, communicate their feelings, and practice distraction techniques.

“This duck is really a cuddly companion, To make the kid feel relaxed as they’re going through the treatment,” explained Virgil Miller, the president of Aflac.

Sanders also addressed patients while at the hospital saying they were an inspiration to him.