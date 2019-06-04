Coast casino sprouts garden

Employees at the Scarlet Pearl Casino are in the green, but instead of cash, we’re talking vegetables.

The group wanted to promote healthier eating in the workplace and took to a plot of land that’s yielding results.

WJTV 12’s Justin Devonn has more.



With the help of Blue Cross Blue Shield, employees of the Scarlet Pearl—now have freshly grown produce.



“We had an employee that has had a lot of health issues, and she actually recommended it to us. and she said vegetables are really expensive what about having a vegetable garden, and we were like yes that’s a fabulous idea”

Hotel and Casino workers showed off their green thumbs and volunteered their time to promote healthy living.

“We are so excited to have these vegetables to be able to bring home to our families our children and really share in the nutritious values that all come along with this. We try to be a really healthy workplace. and healthy workforce here.”

This bin is filled with all types of vegetables, squash, cucumbers—and three different types of tomatoes and the best part … it’s all free for the employees

“If we can give something back to our associates that’s what we are going to do, so they are going to be able to start producing to be able to pick them off the vine they’ll be able to put in a request for some vegetables and take them home”

This project is just the start. Officials at the Scarlet Pearl hope to add more veggie bins to help even more of their employees.

Reporting in D’iberville Justin Devonn WJTV 12

