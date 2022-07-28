NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc. announced the company will close its Natchez sales and distribution facility in 2024.

The Natchez Democrat reported the location at 191 D’Evereux Drive was acquired in 2015. Company officials said the consolidation of Natchez operations into nearby facilities will help the company achieve greater operational effectiveness.

Company officials said the 40 Natchez employees will have the chance to apply for positions at nearby facilities. Employees who work remotely will see little impact in their daily routines. They said customers won’t be affected by the closure.

According to the newspaper, Coca-Cola United is headquartered in Birmingham. There are about 10,000 associates who work in over 50 facilities across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi.