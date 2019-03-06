Cocaine Bust in Vicskburg

  Vicksburg Police and State Troopers arrest a man for allegedly selling cocaine. Keafur Wallace is being held on felony drug charges. Investigators say he sold the drugs within 1,500 feet of a school.
Wallace is expected to appear in court at 10:00 Wednesday (3/6/19) morning.

