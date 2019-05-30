Cochran’s life of public service remembered by peers

Thad Cochran was the son of educators from Pontotoc, Mississippi. His life of public service would span 45 years in Congress, serving first in the House of Representatives and then the Senate.

He would become the tenth longest-serving member in the history of the U.S. Senate, the second longest serving Congressman from Mississippi behind the late Jamie Whitten and served alongside nine Presidents.

But today, his legacy is remembered by his peers not in years but in political acumen, an art for diplomacy and the willingness to lead by way of compromise and bipartisanship. He was — according to his fellow members, the very definition of a statesman.

Today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued this statement

Thad will be first remembered as a tireless champion of his fellow Mississippians. He took great pride in keeping promises to the people he represented — ensuring veterans’ access to care, improving educational opportunities, and continuing a record of stellar constituent service for every single Mississippian. But the effects of Thad’s advocacy were felt far beyond Mississippi. As Appropriations Chairman, he wielded great influence with abundant grace. His work to improve educational opportunities raised the sights of generations of students. He helped American farmers share their knowledge and expertise with the world. And by following up his own Naval service with a focus on national security policy, particularly missile defense, he left us safer. Sen. Cochran also believed deeply in equality and human dignity. He hired the first African-American congressional staffer to work in a Mississippi office since Reconstruction and steadily advocated for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. And on a personal level, Thad’s generous and respectful spirit left a positive impact on everyone who knew him and everyone whom he served.

Brian Perry worked closely with the late Senator to help curate his official papers and facilitate that donation to the University of Mississippi.

“Senator Cochran served Mississippi in Congress for more than 45 years as Chairman of Appropriations, Chairman of Agriculture, and Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference. He served alongside nine Presidents. His work to make Mississippi whole after Hurricane Katrina cements his place in our state’s history, but that was just the cap on a long career. The federal judiciary in Mississippi can easily be called the “Cochran Court.” He recommended nominees to Presidents that, once picked, served lifetime appointments; and Senator Cochran was still around to pick their replacements. Everyone on the federal bench in Mississippi is there today either by his recommendation or at least by his assent. Senator Cochran directed the nation’s agricultural policy for decades to ensure food security, agricultural opportunity, and that the priorities of Southern farmers, Mid-West farmers and other competing constituencies were all treated equally and fairly. He had a heart for education, healthcare, and rural services. But most of all he had a heart for all Mississippians. If a Mississippian went to Washington, he wanted to meet with them. If a constituent called with an issue or problem and needed help, his rule was always assume a constituent is right unless they are proven wrong. His greatest concern when he retired was that he would be letting down the people of Mississippi. He has earned his rest. We’ll mourn his passing but continue to celebrate his legacy.”

Condolences from President Trump to Cochran’s closest personal friends poured in throughout the day.

Tate Reeves tweeted his condolences to the family of Thad Cochran’s family.

“Praying for Kay and the entire Cochran family after hearing that our former Senator has passed away. A giant in our state and our country—he will always be remembered and sorely missed.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson also sent his condolences to the Cochran family.

“I would like to offer my condolences to the family of former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran. He was an excellent public servant who understood the necessity of diversity and inclusion. Cochran’s talents will be missed by all Mississippians.”

MSGOP Chairman Lucien Smith sent his thoughts and prayers to the Cochran family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Senator Cochran’s family and friends, and the multitude of Mississippians who served as part of his extraordinary staff. Senator Cochran served his state and nation with honor and dignity and leaves a legacy of statesmanship and service that will benefit Mississippians for decades to come.”

The President of the United States of America left a message for his good after his passing.

“Very sad to hear the news on the passing of my friend, Senator Thad Cochran. He was a real Senator with incredible values – even flew back to Senate from Mississippi for important Healthcare Vote when he was desperately ill. Thad never let our Country (or me) down!”

Debbie and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Sen. Thad Cochran this morning. He was a true statesman who will be remembered for the tremendous amount of good that he did for Mississippi. Our prayers are with his family. Rest in peace, Senator Cochran.— Jim Hood (@HoodForGovernor) May 30, 2019

Senator Thad Cochran was a respected servant leader to all Mississippians regardless of age, race, party or rank. He was an exemplary senator and MS was blessed to have him in Washington – I am proud to have called him my friend. My condolences to the entire Cochran family.— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) May 30, 2019

Prayers this morning for the family of Sen. Thad Cochran after his passing. Sen. Cochran served our nation’s military and the State of Mississippi admirably for decades. He is a role model to all young public servants because of his demeanor and dedication to our state.— Shad White (@shadwhite) May 30, 2019