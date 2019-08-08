Coffee with Mayor Flaggs

Vicksburg mayor warmed up to voters over a cup of coffee Thursday morning.

61 Coffee on Washington Street was the place to be if you wanted five minutes alone with George Flaggs.

Anything needed to be discussed in the city was up for debate.

Coffee House owner Daniel Boone says, “This is the community. The Coffee House is part of the community. The mayor is one of our community leaders, and I thought this would be a good way for people to have access. So, it’s a community-building thing which is part of what having a coffee house is all about.

The city plans to have more events like this.

