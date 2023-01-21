JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a collector’s paradise for those who came out to the Mississippi Antique Bottle Club’s 37th annual show.

Coca-Cola bottles that are no longer in production, stamps over a century old and collectors that are like a piece of living history themselves. This 93-year-old has been collecting items since he was just eight-years-old when his mom gave him a book of stamps. Now, he’s still on the hunt for new items.

“I put all this out here to try to find somebody that has something like that. I could buy more. I also will sell. Primarily, I’m a collector. I just put things out that somebody will say, ‘I’ve got one of these.’ I’d say, ‘Well, okay, let me look at it.’ You know, just make contacts for people. They collect the same thing I do. My mother gave me her stamp collection when I was eight. I’ve been collecting stuff ever since,” said Sonny Hill, an antique collector.

His experience isn’t much different from other collectors. One man drove in from over two hours away just to see what trades and purchases he could make.

“Has it been worth the trip two and a half hours? Oh, yes. I’ll buy anything that I think is a bargain. Anything. Anything. If I think a bargain, I’ll buy,” said Wesley Boddie, an antique collector.