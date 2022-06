BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lane on College Street in Brandon will close beginning on Monday, June 20 for a waterline project.

City leaders announced the southbound lane of the street will close from Jasper Street to Sunset Drive for about five weeks.

(Courtesy: City of Brandon)

The closure is part of the College Street Waterline Improvement Project. A detour route will take drivers on College Street down West Jasper Street, to Overby Street and onto West Sunset before getting back onto College Street.