College tutors needed for program that helps Vicksburg students

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A statewide program, Mission Acceleration, is working to help students in Vicksburg impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the in-person and virtual model program services children in Kindergarten through fifth grade. The students are partnered with an academic guide, who is a Mississippi college student, to be tutored.

The children within the program are identified through their school district partners.

For more information about the program and the eligibility requirements to tutor, click here.