Columbus woman to serve 5 years for stealing $80,000 from now deceased parents

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Columbus woman will spend five years in jail after pleading guilty on Friday to stealing $80,000 from her parents who are now deceased.

Darlene McKinley Thompson, 59, was sentenced on one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Lowndes County Circuit Court Judge James T. Kitchens, Jr. sentenced Thompson to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with five years suspended and five years to serve.

Thompson was placed on five years of supervised probation upon her release and ordered to receive alcohol and drug treatment while incarcerated.

She must pay a $500 fine, $500 to the state’s Crime Victim Compensation Fund, and all court costs.

“Unfortunately, these types of cases are more common, and they are often difficult to prove due to the victim’s medical state and because family members may eventually have a right to the funds,” said General Hood. “It’s important for families to make sure they are taking proper measures before drawing money from a loved one’s account, such as having in writing who has access and by keeping a check on the bank account activity to prevent fraud by another family member.”