PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Comcast announced that more than 800 underserved homes and businesses in Pelahatchie will now have access to the Xfinity 10G Network.

“Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to bridging the digital divide in fast growing Rankin County,” said Comcast Regional SVP Jason Gumbs. “Broadband access is critical in today’s digital world, not only for economic development but to ensure Pelahatchie’s workforce is ready for the future.”

Local businesses in Pelahatchie will have access to Comcast Business Internet, voice and video services. Residential customers will have access to the following services:

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Internet

Xfinity X1

Xfinity Home