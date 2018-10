Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) - The 201Capitol Halloween Party is underway in Jackson on October 27, 2018. There will be music, dancing, drinks and more. Doors will be open from 9:00 P.M. to 1:00 A.M. on West Capitol St.

People are encouraged to dress up in costumes and dance the night away. Tickets are $10.

There will be cash prizes for the best costume of the night.