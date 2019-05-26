Local News

Comic Con at Forest Hill High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Forest Hill High School threw an event for kids, which they called Comic Con on the Hill, full of comic books and action figures.

The school's event was free to the public and offered a way for children to learn more about comic books. 

Many dressed as their favorite cosplay characters. 

Student Frederick Thomas said he was "looking forward to getting Monga, Japanese comic books.” 

Intern Charles Woods said "I really like showing the kids and let them display what they can do on these syntec tablets; letting them draw and allow them to have fun doing it.” 

 


 

