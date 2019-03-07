Coming up on WJTV 12 at 6: Amite County Schools closed

Local News

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 05:48 AM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 05:48 AM CST

Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, the Amite County School District will be closed today. We'll tell you why district leaders are telling students to stay home.

Plus, R. Kelly is back in jail after an emotional interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King. Find out why he's behind bars again.

And, there's a chance for severe weather this weekend. WJTV 12 Meteorologist Kelly Scott will have more on what you need to know about the forecast.

