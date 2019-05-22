Local News

Coming up on WJTV 12 at 6: Crews to close more railroad crossings in Jackson

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 05:55 AM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 05:55 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, crews will close more railroad crossings in Jackson today. WJTV 12's Shay O'Connor will have more on how the closures could affect your morning commute.

Plus, there's no ruling over Mississippi's Fetal Heartbeat Law. We'll tell you what's next for the case.

And WJTV 12 Meteorologist Kelly Scott will have a check on your forecast.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 5/22/19
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 5/22/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 5/21/19
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 5/21/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 5/20/19
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 5/20/19