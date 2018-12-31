Coming up on WJTV 12 at 6: Deadly standoff ends in Itawamba County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, a deadly standoff ends in Itawamba County after 32 hours. WJTV 12's Shay O'Connor has a live report on the investigation.

Plus, it's New Year's Eve! We have some tips on how to stay safe around fireworks.

And, WJTV 12 Meteorologist Kelly Scott has a look at your forecast for New Year's Eve celebrations.