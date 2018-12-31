Local News

Coming up on WJTV 12 at 6: Deadly standoff ends in Itawamba County

By:

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 05:55 AM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 05:55 AM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, a deadly standoff ends in Itawamba County after 32 hours. WJTV 12's Shay O'Connor has a live report on the investigation.

Plus, it's New Year's Eve! We have some tips on how to stay safe around fireworks.

And, WJTV 12 Meteorologist Kelly Scott has a look at your forecast for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18