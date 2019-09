Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, Ridgeland Police are searching for a suspect after a gas station is robbed. We’ll tell you what we know about the investigation.

Plus, the Southern Poverty Law Center is challenging a Mississippi law about charter schools. WJTV 12’s Shay O’Connor will have more on today’s hearing.

And WJTV 12 Meteorologist Kelly Scott will have a look at your Tuesday forecast.