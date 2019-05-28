Coming up on WJTV 12 at 6: Jackson Police investigate two overnight shootings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, Jackson Police are investigating two overnight shootings. WJTV 12's Shay O'Connor is live at the scene of one of the shootings, and she will have more on the investigation.
Plus, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba will host a news conference today after a JPD officer committed suicide on I-220. We'll tell you what we know about the accusations against the officer.
And WJTV 12 Meteorologist John Conway will have a check on the forecast.
