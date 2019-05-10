Coming up on WJTV 12 at 6: Jackson under state of emergency because of flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, Jackson leaders declare a state of emergency for the city because of flooding. With more rain on the way, we'll tell you how they're preparing to keep neighbors safe.
Plus, Jackson Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved crash. Find out what officers are saying about the investigation.
And WJTV 12 Meteorologist Rebeca Velazquez will have a check on your weekend forecast.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Uber begins trading nearly 7% below its IPO price
- Mueller won't testify next week, House chairman says
- Venezuela's Guaidó puts on brave face after failed uprising
- The Latest: Auto association: Tariffs will hurt US exports