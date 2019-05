Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, Jackson Police are investigating after a man is shot and killed. WJTV 12's Shay O'Connor will have a live report on the investigation.

Plus, the backwater flooding is preventing farmers from planting their fields. We'll tell you how this could affect Mississippi's economy in the long run.

And WJTV 12's Kelly Scott will have a check on your forecast.