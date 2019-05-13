Coming up on WJTV 12 at 6: Manhunt for suspects in Warren County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, a manhunt is underway in Warren County for two armed and dangerous suspects. We'll tell you what we know about the search.
Plus, Gov. Phil Bryant declares a State of Emergency for Mississippi after more severe flooding. Find out how the assessments could help storm victims.
And WJTV 12 Meteorologist Kelly Scott will have a check on your forecast for the week.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Coming up on WJTV 12 at 6: Manhunt for suspects in Warren County
- Cracks appear in German government over planned climate law
- World markets fall after no deal in China-US trade talks
- LEADING OFF: Fiers follows no-hitter, Cruz gets MRI on wrist