Coming up on WJTV 12 at 6: MHP continues Holiday Enforcement Period

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 05:48 AM CST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 05:48 AM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, the Mississippi Highway Patrol continues it's Holiday Enforcement Period. WJTV 12's Shay O'Connor will have more on what you can expect during your morning commute.

Plus, a new rule goes into effect today at the Reservoir. We'll tell you why leaders are working to stop litter in the area.

And WJTV 12 Meteorologist Kelly Scott has your New Year's Day forecast.

