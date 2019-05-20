Local News

Coming up on WJTV 12 at 6: One officer killed, two others hurt in Alabama

Posted: May 20, 2019 05:57 AM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 05:57 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, one officer is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Auburn, Alabama. We'll tell you what we know about the search for the suspect.

Plus, May is National Bike Month. WJTV 12's Shay O'Connor will have a live report on Jackson's new initiative that's encouraging people to ride their bikes.

And WJTV 12 Meteorologist Kelly Scott will have a check on your eight day forecast.

