Coming up on WJTV 12 at 6: Suspects in Biloxi officer's death to appear in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Coming up on WJTV 12 This Morning at 6:00, the suspects accused in the shooting death of a Biloxi police officer are expected to appear in court today. We'll tell you how neighbors are remembering the life of Officer Robert McKeithen.

Plus, a Clinton road will be closed today for railroad repairs. Find out what city leaders say about the possibility of more closures.

And WJTV 12 Meteorologist John Conway will have a check on today's forecast.