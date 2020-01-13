Commissioner Dane Maxwell elected PSC Chairman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern District Commissioner Dane Maxwell has been elected to serve as Chairman by his fellow Commissioners. He was elected during the first meeting of the newly-seated Public Service Commission.

Maxwell was sworn in as Public Service Commissioner on January 2. He previously served as the mayor of Pascagoula.

“It’s an honor to have the confidence of my colleagues to serve as Chairman,” Maxwell said. “The PSC plays an extremely important role in state government and affects every Mississippian. I look forward to serving as Chairman of the Commission and plan to work side by side with Mississippi residents and with businesses to move Mississippi’s economy forward and protect customers’ interests across the state.”

In a meeting on Monday, Maxwell discussed approving a rate decrease for Mississippi Power Company customers regarding the company’s fuel costs.

The decrease will go into effect beginning the February billing cycle.

“It’s great to see this rate decrease take place for Mississippi Power customers and I’m proud that this was one of the first things enacted by the Public Service Commission after I was selected, Chairman. I will continue to work for customers in South Mississippi to ensure rates are just and reasonable and open more doors and opportunities for economic development.”