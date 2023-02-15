JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced that he has recused himself from the Jaylen Lewis case.

Authorities said Lewis was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in September 2022.

Tindell said due to a new policy, he will not participate in Capitol police-involved shooting investigations.

“It was a policy that we did internally in any shootings that involved Capitol police. Since Capitol police fall directly underneath me as commissioner, I wanted to make sure that MBI had independence in the investigation,” said Tindell.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is still leading the investigation.