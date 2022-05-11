VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Mayor and Board of Aldermen, along with the Warren County Board of Supervisors, assembled an eight-member committee to take over plans for designing the new Riverfront Park.

“It was used by the citizens and by travelers. It was a well used park. So when we closed it, it had a very big impact. Recreating a similar type space and uses with maybe the addition of an amphitheater, or more playing equipment. Just sort of changing it up a little bit, but we’re going through that process right now,” explained Jeff Richardson, Community Development director for the City of Vicksburg.

The new park will be located at the corner of Oak and Lee Street, sitting on 5.5 acres of land. The park will overlook the Mississippi River. The city and county will operate and manage the park, as well as share the costs for maintenance and repairs.

There is no timeline for when the new park will be completed.