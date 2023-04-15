JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local organization is helping provide expecting mothers with some much needed new baby items.

A drive-thru community baby shower was held at the Word of Worship Church in North Jackson on Saturday. Goodie bags filled with diapers, onesies, bottles, prenatal information and more wee handed out.

“We’re hosting a drive-thru community baby shower today for new and expecting moms. It’s important for us to host events like this because there’s a higher need for new and expecting moms with those items. Due to inflation, it can be a little bit harder for mom to purchase necessary items that a new baby may need, like diapers, worn jeans, cradle caps. We have some of those goodies available in our grab bag,” said Asia McCoy with the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health.

Over 30 prenatal baby shower bags were given out to the community.