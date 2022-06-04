JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New and expecting mothers in the metro area participated in a Community Drive-Thru Baby Shower.

The event was put on by the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health. Diapers, onesies and other baby items were distributed to mothers.

With Mississippi being one of the leading states for maternal mortality, event organizers said the event is timely.

“This work is important because we know Mississippi has one of the highest maternal mortality rates and infant rates in the country. By providing some resources to these women, we hope to ensure that we’re helping them to have access to services they need,” said Dr. Sandra Melvin the Institute for the Advancement for Minority Health.

A total of 90 mothers registered to participate.