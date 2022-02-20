ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Southwest Diaper Bank of Miss-Lou will host a Community Baby Shower on Thursday, March 17.

Expecting mothers and mothers of children one-year-old or younger of the Southwest Mississippi-Louisiana area are invited to attend. Resources, refreshments and giveaways will be available. No walk-ins will be allowed.

The event will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Vidalia Conference and Convention Center at 112 Front Street #B in Vidalia, Louisiana.

Call (601)-807-6528 or (318)-719-0801 for more information. Email blackmustardseedcg@gmail.com to register.