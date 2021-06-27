Community block party held in Jackson to recognize National HIV Testing Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is joining forces with Xperience Jxn Entertainment Group to host a community block party in Jackson on Sunday to recognize National HIV Testing Day.

The one-day event will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pittman Park. AHF’s mobile testing unit will be on-site, providing opportunities for individuals across Jackson to have access to free, rapid, confidential HIV testing. Games, music and free food will also be available.

The first attendees to get tested will receive a voucher to get a free ticket to the up-coming August 28th hip-hop reunion concert featuring legendary hip-hop artists, 8 Ball & MJG, Run B, Scarface, Mystikal, Ying Yang Twins and Queen Boyz.