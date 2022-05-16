YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City leaders are taking steps to clean up the city, including removing junk cars and addressing unkempt properties.

The Yazoo Herald reported the city’s new mayor, David Starling, is focusing on unkempt properties as his first major project. At a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, 24 property owners were given a 30-day notice to clean up their properties. Four of the property owners asked for more time, but the board denied the requests.

According to the newspaper, Director Richard Patterson and Assistant Director Danny Neely with the city’s code enforcement department began removing junk cars, too. Neely said there will be no more parking on sidewalks and no more junk cars on properties.

“We want a clean city,” he said.