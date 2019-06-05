Community comes together to discuss poverty and more at the Black Family Summit

The community is coming together to discuss poverty and the impact it has on families.

The 7th annual Black Family Summit features a number of panelists including Pam Chatman, a motivational speaker.

She talked about breaking the cycle of poverty and how she created the FedEx experience– where people in the Delta now have jobs in Memphis.

Pam Chatman says, “We had a job fair that we really thought we were going to get maybe 100 people, but we ended up with 1000 or more people. So when FedEx saw that these people wanted jobs, and they wanted to better themselves they decided they wanted to invest in people in the Delta. So they’re paying for the buses. Three delta line charter buses at night and two bus lines in the morning and they will have a day shift and night shift creating opportunities for several hundred people.”

Chatman says one solution to poverty is networking resources.

Today’s summit ends at 4 o’clock at the Jackson State University E-center.

