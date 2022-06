JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority is inviting mothers in the Jackson-metro area to participate in a drive-thru Community Baby Shower.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Word and Worship Church, located at 6286 Hanging Moss Road in Jackson.

Diapers, onesies and other baby care items will be distributed. One lucky mom will receive a pack and play.

For more information, contact iamh@advancingminorityhealth.org. Mothers can also register online.