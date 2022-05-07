JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An annual tradition was continued this year, bringing out hundreds of people who packed the streets in West Jackson.

Members of the community gathered to participate in the Westside Annual Community May Day Festival. The event kicked off with Jackson Police Chief James Davis, who led the parade. Various community organizations, high school marching bands and state and county elected officials followed.

“There aren’t enough positive things to do. This is positive. You come out and have fun with your family and friends,” said community member Skip Sheriff.

“This community is really strong. They come together to see each other. This year, after being out for a few years, it’s a really big deal for them today,” said parade judge Jennifer Lloyd.

Community members said they’re looking forward to continuing the tradition next year.