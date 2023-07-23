JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson enjoyed the 3rd Annual Community Extravaganza on Saturday, July 22.

This year, the event was held on Oak Forest Drive and was hosted by Operation REACH and Operation Good. Attendees said they love being able to participate in fun activities in their community.

“It’s very important for this community, because you don’t have as many people out there that’s going to help us,” said Tavianna Booth, who lives in Jackson.

Natasha Manuel, director of operations, said Operation Reach has an afterschool program that focuses on education, homework and tutoring.

“During our summer camp, we tend to just have a lot of fun for the kids, where we’re fishing, horseback riding, swimming, participating in many different community events as well,” she explained.

Organizers said they originally hosted the event to celebrate the children going back to school, but they wanted to include the community in order to promote unity.

“We like to relate to the community and bring a sense of hope. I speak on hope because somebody has to give back. If it doesn’t start today, it’s going to start yesterday. So, we decided to have this event just to relate, be an anchor, be a shoulder to lean on when times are hard for us,” said Manuel.