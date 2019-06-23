Community gathers at court where player was shot and killed

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - A vigil is happeing Sunday night at Ridgeland's Victory Park for the 23-year-old shot and killed in a drive by shooting.

Kendrell Miller was killed while playing basketball. He is being honored by friends and family at that very court.

WJTV 12's Alex Love is at the scene and will have more later, when the vigil begins at 7 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend.