Local News

Community gathers at court where player was shot and killed

Vigil for 23-year-old Kendrell Miller in Ridgeland, Sunday

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 06:08 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 06:08 PM CDT

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - A vigil is happeing Sunday night at Ridgeland's Victory Park for the 23-year-old shot and killed in a drive by shooting.

Kendrell Miller was killed while playing basketball. He is being honored by friends and family at that very court.

WJTV 12's Alex Love is at the scene and will have more later, when the vigil begins at 7 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center